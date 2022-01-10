© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2022

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST
  • New rules for cannabis concentrates took effect January 1st reducing daily sales limits
  • Alpine waters in high mountain lakes polluted by nitrogen from human urine
  • Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) delivered a rousing floor speech marking one year since Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Amy Moyer and Marielle Cowden from Colorado River District about the reckoning for water users discussed at a recent conference in Las Vegas

KVNF Regional NewscastMarijuanaCannabiswater pollutionColorado River CompactColorado River DistrictAmy MoyerMarielle CowdenJanuary 6th InsurrectionMichael BennetAmerican DemocracyElection Conspiracies
