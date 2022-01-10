KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2022
- New rules for cannabis concentrates took effect January 1st reducing daily sales limits
- Alpine waters in high mountain lakes polluted by nitrogen from human urine
- Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) delivered a rousing floor speech marking one year since Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol
- Kate Redmond speaks to Amy Moyer and Marielle Cowden from Colorado River District about the reckoning for water users discussed at a recent conference in Las Vegas