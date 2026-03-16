KVNF Regional Newscast: March 16, 2026

Workers at the JBS-owned meatpacking plant in Greeley are planning to begin a labor strike Monday.

The union, which represents 3,800 workers at the plant, voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. The tension stems from negotiations over a new collective bargaining contract, since the previous agreement expired in July. Union President Kim Cordova said in a statement, “The goal of negotiations is never to go on strike, but when the Company violates workers’ rights and ignores workers’ concerns about safety and health, the Company give(s) workers no choice but to stand together in solidarity and show the Company that they cannot be silenced.” More than 99% of union members voted to authorize the strike. You can read more about this story at coloradonewsline.com

Riverstone Academy, a religious charter school in Pueblo, allowed to reopen amid safety concerns

Riverstone had been ordered to close last year due to health and safety concerns. Chalkbeat Colorado reports “School founders didn’t follow routine steps to ensure the school’s building met health and safety standards before opening to about 30 students last August. By January, local officials ordered Riverstone officials to close its building, and after initially fighting the effort, school leaders agreed.” The Pueblo County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to grant a special use permit that will allow Riverstone Academy to return to its original location in a light industrial area near concrete, landscaping, and machine shop businesses. The approval ran contrary to a February vote by the county planning commission recommending the permit be denied over safety concerns. You can read more about this story at chalkbeatcolorado.org

Bipartisan proposal advancing in the statehouse aims to protect older and vulnerable adults from financial scammers.

Each year, scammers steal billions of dollars from older adults in the U-S. They often manipulate victims with a sense of fear and urgency. By the time victims have a chance to think clearly, their money is often long gone. Rae Solomon reports for the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.

KVNF's Brody Wilson speaks to contestants in the San Juan Skijoring event

While Spring is in full swing in the KVNF listening area, we wanted to hang on to winter for just a bit longer and take you to the the San Juan Skijoring event that took place this January. KVNF's Brody Wilson brings you there.

Committee makes progress on recommendations for regulating short term rentals in Paonia

Last year, the Paonia Short Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee was tasked with offering new recommendations on regulations after an attempt at regulation by the Board of Trustees was shot down by a citizen vote last year. Rick Stelter, Mayor Pro Tempore and Chair of the committee, has offered updates on the process. The Board of Trustees has already established several administrative elements, mostly related to licensing and zoning, that will ultimately remain within the authority of the Board. At the same time, the committee has been asked to evaluate several policy questions that will help shape how STRs function within Paonia. These include how many licenses should be available, how single room rentals should be defined, and whether licensing should distinguish between owner occupied and non-owner occupied properties. The committee is also discussing three administrative provisions that it believes would benefit from additional direction from the Board of Trustees before recommendations are finalized.