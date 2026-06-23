KVNF Regional Newscast: June 23, 2026

Johnston Ranch Conservation Easement

In conservation news, a 266-acre ranch along the Dolores River in Paradox Valley is now permanently protected through a conservation easement with Colorado West Land Trust. The Trust stated in a press release that the “The Johnston Ranch conservation easement preserves important wildlife habitat, agricultural land, and more than half a mile of river frontage while expanding a growing network of protected private lands near Bedrock. By connecting to a neighboring 114-acre conservation easement completed in 2025, over a mile of the Dolores River frontage is now conserved. The project strengthens landscape-scale conservation efforts in Paradox Valley and helps safeguard the Dolores River corridor, a vital resource for the region’s wildlife, agriculture, and recreation.” Julia Currier from the Colorado Land Trust said that the project “highlights both the unique character of the Dolores River corridor and the growing importance of conserving connected landscapes as development pressures increase across western Colorado.”

Road sealing project to begin in Montrose

Some important information for drivers in Montrose– city contractors will begin sealing roadways across the city today. The seals help prevent roadways from deteriorating, extending the life of the asphalt and preventing more costly repairs in the future. The project will last approximately three weeks, pending any delays. Certain residential roads will be closed to all traffic for short periods of time, and other roads will be narrowed to one-way traffic. You can find more information about road closures here.

Montrose Commissioners approve spending on Kinikin Road testing to work towards solution

Kinikin Road in Montrose County has been closed between Q72 and R71 roads since 2023, after significant damage was identified in 2023. The Montrose Daily Press reports that Montrose County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve geotechnical drilling and examination of waterflow to better understand what repairs are needed, and how much they’ll cost. Commissioner Sue Hanson stated “Obviously, this has been a pretty painful process for many of us, but we do agree with the engineering firm and with many of you that the water needs to be assessed before anything moves forward, and before we even have any kind of assessment of how much anything is going to cost. We have seen numbers from pretty reasonable to outlandish, and maybe realistic, actually. But nothing that gives us any kind of realistic budgeting targets.” The road is currently at risk of collapse due to water leaching through the ground, and surfacing at the bottom of the slope in that section of road. An 800-foot section is slowly breaking loose or eroding, and and portions of it have been lost. According to the Daily Press, the county has spent nearly $2 million on the road in the past 20 years. Recently, commissioners weighed vacating the road given the expensive options for repair ranging from a $5 million temporary fix to a $25 million permanent fix. The possibility of closing Kinikin Road was met with outcry from residents who live off of it, or who need it for safe, efficient highway and emergency access and an evacuation route. The approved geotechnical drilling and examination of waterflow should give the county a better sense of its options moving forward.

LGBTQ Coloradans and allies express concern about ballot measures

June is Pride Month and events celebrating the LGBTQ community have been taking place across the country and right here in Colorado.

The Pikes Peak Pride Festival took place in Colorado Springs on June 13 and 14.

Alexander Limas with One Colorado spoke to attendees about two measures that will appear on the ballot in November. They said, "One would ban trans students from participating in sports along their peers, and the other would interfere with medical decisions made by families, young people, and health care providers. These measures are rooted in fear and misinformation, and they are designed to divide our community."

A conversation with guitarist and composer Marisa Anderson

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music.

Her latest project, The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music is a collection of nearly one thousand songs culled from the private record collection of the late Harry Smith. The Anthology focuses on music from places that the United States has been in conflict with since 1970. In Volume 1 which was released in May, Anderson presents her own deeply personal iterations of nine songs from the Anthology.

KVNF’s James Barrs spoke to Marisa ahead of her upcoming concert at the Bross Hotel in Paonia on Tuesday, July 23rd at 7pm.