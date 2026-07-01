KVNF Regional Newscast: July 1, 2026

Voters across the state made their picks in partisan primaries yesterday, June 30th.

In other voting news, The Republican National Committee and two Colorado Republican elected officials are suing Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The lawsuit alleges that a policy allowing some U.S. citizens overseas to register and vote in Colorado elections violates the state constitution. Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis and U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs joined the RNC as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The Colorado Sun reports that the lawsuit targets guidance issued by Griswold affirming that U.S. citizens covered by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, known as UOCAVA, may register to vote in Colorado. This includes individuals who have “never lived in the United States,” provided that their “parent, legal guardian, spouse, or domestic partner was a resident of Colorado before leaving the United States.” This language allows for spouses and children of military and overseas voters who are U.S. citizens to participate in elections. Griswold stated that these voters “have the same rights and privileges as every other American.” But the GOP lawsuit argues that Griswold’s guidance and a state statute applying the same criteria to eligible UOCAVA voters both violate the voter residency requirements in the Colorado constitution. It seeks a court order declaring the law unconstitutional and requiring Griswold to remove the allegedly ineligible voters from the rolls. The RNC has filed similar lawsuits in at least five other states.

Dan Burke resigns from the Delta County School Board, saying he "no longer has a voice on the board"

Last week’s Delta County School Board was an eventful one. There were two farewells at Thursday's Delta County School Board meeting. One was expected. The other was a surprise. Superintendent Caryn Gibson opened the meeting with her farewell address. She retires at the end of the month, after sixteen years leading the district and forty years in education. Gibson thanked her family, her staff, and the community. She pointed to the district's accomplishments — strong state ratings across all its schools, and championships in athletics and academics. Taking over for Gibson is Amber Clark. She most recently served as assistant superintendent in Garfield County. Karyn Gibson, is running for an uncontested seat on the Montrose Board of County Commissioners.

Then came the surprise. At the end of the meeting, board member Dan Burke announced he was resigning, effective immediately. He said he was often in the minority on decisions, and that it had grown increasingly frustrating. Looking to the future, he said it was important for the board to remain nonpartisan.

Burke gave an emotional thank you to those who have supported him, including his wife. Visibly upset, he said he was resigning— effective immediately.

Dan Burke had been involved with the school district since 1982. Gibson thanked Burke for his service to the district.