KVNF Regional Newscast: July 13, 2026

Gold Mountain Fire grew over the weekend

As of yesterday evening, the Gold Mountain Fire in Ouray is burning over 35,000 acres and firefighters have reached 13% containment. The fire grew active over the weekend, but officials say that there is potential for moisture from monsoons in the middle of this week. Firefighters are continuing to secure the edge along Highway 550 and are ensuring that firelines along County Road 12 hold against reburn potential. Masticators on the west side are working to strengthen the primary dozer line running parallel to the Cimarron Ridge. A helitack crew is working along the southern end of the fire, to prevent fire spread towards Ouray if the wind changes direction. Over one thousand individuals are currently working on the fire. Officials also stated on Saturday that private drones had been flown inside the fire’s Temporary Flight Restricted area. According to the statement, this results in the grounding of all air operations, putting firefighters and public lives at risk.

Delta County passes six-month moratorium on data centers

Delta County has joined Montrose in instituting a six-month moratorium on data centers. Jack Johnson, the CEO of Delta Montrose Electrical Association, said that the company has received around half a dozen inquiries regarding building centers in Montrose and Delta counties.

All three commissioners agreed that the county needed more time to gather information about the potential impacts of data centers. Commissioner Craig Fuller summed up their discussion, saying, “There's just too much moving parts to us to move forward so I think this gives us some framework to work within what's hard to wrap our heads around with ramifications are of doing or not doing.”

Coloradans need not panic about cyclospora parasite

You may have heard some dramatic national reporting about the spread of the parasite known as cyclospora in recent weeks. The parasite typically makes its way to humans via fresh produce that’s contaminated in the field, and can cause severe gastrointestinal issues. Thankfully, Colorado is not seeing an unusual number of cases, and there haven’t been any outbreaks. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the deputy chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, told the Colorado Sun that the state has “seen about 90 cases so far this year,” which is “really pretty close to what we see on average when you look at a five-year average.” Most of the cases that are being reported in Colorado are actually tied to food exposure during international travel. This means, from a public health standpoint, there’s not much for our state officials to do about isolated cases.

Polis calls on management to negotiate with union in Cargill meatpacking lockout in Fort Morgan

In other state news, Governor Polis is calling on Fort Morgan’s largest employer to return to the negotiating table and end a nearly two-month-long lockout. Polis visited the picket line at the Cargill meatpacking plant Friday and met with local union leaders. More than 17-hundred workers have been locked out since May 20th. Union leaders are pushing for better pay, health care, and stronger workplace protections. Before talks broke down, Cargill’s final offer included a pay raise of two dollars and fifteen cents an hour over the next five years. Fort Morgan city leaders are preparing for potential budget cuts and layoffs if the lockout continues.

Monsoons may help dampen Colorado fires, but pose their own risks

Monsoon rains forecast for later this month could ease some of the worst of our region’s drought conditions, but that precipitation comes with its own hazards.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes brings us the story.

Second Chance Humane Society evacuates due to Gold Mountain Fire

As the Gold Mountain Fire pushed toward Ridgway, staff at Second Chance Humane Society made a plan they hoped they'd never need. On June 29, staff asked for emergency foster volunteers in case they had to evacuate. Within 48 hours, that contingency plan became a reality. KVNF sat down with Second Chance Executive Director Nick Gilman to learn about how the community responded.

