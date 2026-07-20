KVNF Regional Newscast: July 20, 2026

Firefighters continue operations on Gold Mountain Fire; aircrafts grounded due to unauthorized drone

According to an official update last night, the Gold Mountain Fire saw a slight increase in acres to thirty seven thousand nine hundred acres, and remains 13% contained. Yesterday’s weather brought a few isolated thunderstorms north and far southeast of the fire area, but dry air across the region is limiting how much rainfall is reaching the ground.

Aviation resources were busy this weekend responding to the increase in fire activity. Helicopters delivered approximately 50,000 gallons of water to support firefighters on the ground, while reconnaissance aircraft and the UAS provided aerial intelligence and heat detection to help guide suppression efforts. However, on Saturday, officials working stated that efforts were impacted by an unauthorized drone flying inside the Temporary Flight Restriction. When a drone enters the TFR, all firefighting aircraft have to leave the area immediately until the airspace is confirmed clear. Officials say this creates unnecessary delays in suppression efforts and places both pilots and firefighters at greater risk, and reminds residents: If you fly, we can't.

Mudslide covers portion of East Portal Road

On Thursday evening, a mudslide flooded a portion of East Portal Road near the Gunnison River. According to the Black Canyon National Park official Facebook page, the mudslide was the result of a thunderstorm that dropped significant rainfall at Curecanti National Recreation Area. The rain actually triggering at least three major mudslides on the East Portal Road. Extensive debris washed down from drainages above the roadway, covering significant lengths of the roadway with up to six feet of boulders, rocks, and mud. Debris also covered the entire East Portal campground and much of the East Portal picnic area.

Twenty-one-day trippers, campers, and anglers were temporarily stranded at the bottom of East Portal Road on July 16. Responders were on scene by 5:45 p.m., and no injuries were reported. They were able to evacuate 18 visitors by midnight. One visitor on a motorcycle and two visitors with vehicle problems waited until the roadway was less saturated to depart in daylight and were evacuated by 9 a.m., July 17.

The campground, picnic area, and the East Portal Road will be closed until assessments and repairs can be completed and all facilities are safe for public access. Those assessments and repairs are underway. There is currently no estimate of total damage, costs, or opening dates. The road is close to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison suffered from a significant wildfire last year, which may have contributed to Thursday’s mudslide. According to the US Geological Survey, Wildfires can dramatically alter how water moves across the landscape. After a fire, vegetation is removed and soil properties change, reducing the ground’s ability to absorb rainfall. As a result, even modest rainstorms can trigger dangerous flash floods and debris flows in steep burned areas.

Man falsifies paramedic credentials to work on Elk Fire

A 33 year old man has been accused of falsifying paramedic credentials in order to work on the Elk Fire. Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie told the Montrose Daily Press that the man provided a paramedic license number that was not his, and that he didn’t have the credentials required to perform his duties. The man was a contract employee for a South Dakota company, which is reportedly looking into whether Shoffner might have also worked on the Gold Mountain Fire. Murdie also told the Daily Press, “We don’t have a clue where else he’s been, who all he’s provided paramedic services on. We don’t know the extent of how long he’s been engaged,”

Trump continues spreading baseless claims about election fraud

President Donald Trump last night re-upped old claims of election fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland has more.

Colorado River crisis continues

The Colorado River is getting pulled in a lot of directions. Climate change means there’s less supply, and cities and farms create lots of demand. Policymakers are likely just days away from announcing new rules for managing its shrinking supply. With 40 million people and big industries depending on its water, environmental advocates say those new rules should leave some for the river itself. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Alex Hager reports.

