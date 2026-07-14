KVNF Regional Newscast: July 14, 2026

Colorado Sun features North Fork Valley farms who lost crops from early bloom, late freeze

Several local farms and businesses in the North Fork Valley were recently featured in the Colorado Sun. But unfortunately, the story isn’t a happy one: a devastating freeze in April wiped out every crop that First Fruit grows. Kevin Kropp says that in his 50 years of farming, he’s never experienced anything like this. The Sun reports that First Fruit isn’t alone. An overnight freeze on April 17 decimated fruit production across Colorado’s North Fork Valley. Most growers in this area have reported a total loss of their crops. The region only produces about 10% — of Colorado’s total fruit harvest, but it’s home to many of the state’s organic orchards and supplies farmers markets, wholesalers and retailers, as well as community-supported agriculture programs across the Western Slope and Front Range.

The fruit may be gone, but the bills are not. Orchards still must be irrigated, fertilized and maintained. Year-round employees still need to be paid.

Crop insurance helps, but only partially, as most policies cover roughly 30% of expected losses. And seasonal farmworkers, packing sheds and businesses that depend on spring fruit harvests are also impacted.

Delta and 32 other Colorado counties have been declared natural disaster areas because of drought. Fortunately, this makes growers eligible for USDA emergency loans and other disaster assistance programs. Local nonprofit organizations have also begun helping farms navigate financial planning, legal issues and other recovery efforts.

Montrose residents line San Juan Avenue to honor fallen pilot

Yesterday morning, Montrose residents and local officials lined San Juan Avenue. They held American flags in their hands or draped them across their cars. The crowd was solemn as a line of emergency vehicles passed. The procession was escorting the body of Nicholas Dale, a helicopter pilot who died while fighting the Gold Mountain Fire.

The first responders stoically kept their eyes on the road ahead of them. But there was palpable emotion among the residents watching.

The Montrose Board of Commissioners delayed their meeting yesterday morning in order to attend the procession. Commissioner Hansen told us, “When you have people that are brave enough to risk their lives to help us and make life better for us, you can't help but be on this lineup with all these flags and get teary eyed because a young man gave his life in order to protect us, and so it's meaningful.”

Dale, the pilot, was a 56 year old man from Sooke, British Columbia. He was the sole occupant of the helicopter, which was engaged in suppression efforts for the Gold Mountain Fire. The aircraft went down around 5:17pm Sunday evening, and crashed into the Silver Jack Reservoir. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office dive team were called out to the scene, and assisted the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office with the recovery.

Commissioner Kirsten Copeland said the procession’s attendance “reflects the Montrose community, how much our first responders mean to all of us. … All of those folks put themselves at risk every day to protect us, and I think this community recognizes that and shows up.”

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ferris Fire endangers ecosystem

The Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado has burned more than 64,000 acres and is 29% contained.

Evacuation orders and fire restrictions remain the immediate public safety concern.

But as the fire burns through Dolores River Canyon, some local advocates are also thinking about what the fire could mean for one of the region’s most distinctive ecosystems.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSJD's L.P. McKay brings us the story.

KVNF collects notes for firefighters

Firefighters battling the Gold Mountain Fire are mourning one of their own, and KVNF is collecting letters, cards, artwork, and thank-you notes to deliver to the crews. At the Incident Command Post, there's a board set aside for messages of support—and right now, it could use some filling. The firefighters don't need supplies, but they could use some kindness. Drop off your messages at the KVNF studio in Paonia on Grand Street, weekdays from 9 to 5, or at our Montrose studio at 19 North Cascade Avenue anytime. If we're not there, just slip them through the mail slot. We'll make sure your messages reach the firefighters.