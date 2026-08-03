KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2026

Gold Mountain and Elk fires reach significant containment

The Gold Mountain and Elk fires have both seen significant containment improvements in the past few days. The Gold Mountain Fire is now 72% contained. However, officials are reminding residents that Forest Service Roads 864 and 858 remain closed south of Cimarron due to ongoing fire operations and heavy equipment activity.

And the Elk Fire is now 49% contained. The fire reportedly exhibited little growth over the weekend and continues to remain within its existing footprint. Officials say that as a warming and drying trend occurs over the fire, areas with retained heat may continue to smolder, and produce smoke.

Memorial honors fifth firefighter killed in Colorado wildfires

Nathan Matthews, the wildland firefighter who died after a burnover on the Knowles Fire, was remembered Saturday during a memorial service in Grand Junction. The Colorado Sun reports that friends and fellow firefighters described the 43-year-old as a dependable crew member with a quick sense of humor who loved fresh coffee, "bubbly water," and the outdoors. Matthews' ashes were displayed on stage at the Avalon Theater as family, firefighters, and honor guards paid tribute.

Matthews was one of five Rifle Helitack firefighters caught in a burnover on June 27. He died July 24 after nearly a month in a Denver burn unit, becoming the fifth wildland firefighter killed in Colorado this year.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper addressed the firefighter deaths from the floor of the Senate, calling for a full investigation into the incidents and questioning whether the Trump administration's Trump administration’s combining of agencies earlier this year into the Wildland Fire Service contributed.

Military and veterans can visit Colorado parks for free in August

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all Colorado state parks for active-duty military, veterans, and National Guard members during the month of August.

Qualifying military members can pick up their free Military Parks Pass, valid for the month of August, at any Colorado state park or CPW office by simply showing proof of their military service.

Marx chooses running mate in Colorado governor race

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx has picked George Markert as his running mate. Markert is a retired Marine colonel who lives in Broomfield. He ran for U.S. Senate this year, but did not make the primary ballot. Marx announced the pick today (Friday) on deadline to name a running mate. Together, they’ll face the Democratic ticket of Attorney General Phil Weiser and Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper (DAHL-kemper) in November.

The federal government has released new rules for sharing water from the Colorado River. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Alex Hager reports that the announcement comes after years of failed negotiations between the seven states that use the river. The new guidelines will last for a decade, and force state officials to tweak water- sharing policies every two years as river conditions change. They’ll cut back on the region’s water use in 2027 and 2028, and the exact size of those cuts will likely be announced in the coming days. Arizona, California, and Nevada are expected to reduce their water use.

They say they want to volunteer cut backs after a federal proposal would have forced massive reductions to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Cities in Central Arizona will still likely lose the most water, but most utility departments have spent years preparing for this day. Many have plans to lean harder on other sources of water to soften the impact of Colorado River cuts on residents.

Leaders in some states that rely on Colorado River water, however, are decrying the new federal plan. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez brings us the story.

Colorado celebrates its sesquicentennial

One hundred and fifty years ago on August 1st a new era rang in for the Colorado territory… statehood. President Ulysses S. Grant made it official and the Centennial state was born… For women living in the territory, it was also the start of a new beginning. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland has more.

