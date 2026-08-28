KVNF Regional Newscast: August 28, 2026

Hurd distances himself from Trump while other Colorado Republicans lean in

Congressman Jeff Hurd is continuing to campaign across Western Colorado in his bid for-reelection. The Colorado Sun reports that at the beginning of this year’s election cycle, Hurd appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection. But as President Trump’s approval ratings have cratered nationally in recent months, suddenly the 3rd Congressional District is back on the map. The three other Republicans in Colorado’s congressional delegation that are running for reelection this year are relying on their ties to the president. But Hurd seems to be distancing himself. Hurd says his streak of disagreeing with Trump will help him withstand what he calls national headwinds — like the high cost of gasoline and housing — that voters may be associating with the White House and thus Republicans as a whole. He said in an interview, “I trust that the voters see me as somebody that’s independent and willing to stand up, even when it’s not popular within his own party.”

Lake Irwin Campground to close until 2028

In outdoor recreation news, a popular campground near Crested Butte will soon close through the summer of 2028. The Lake Irwin Campground and day use area, located about 9 miles west of Crested Butte, will close for a “full demolition and reconstruction of facilities,” according to a press release.

GMUG says the “Facilities at Lake Irwin were built in the 1960s and have exceeded their useful life. The reconstruction project will update the site to meet current recreation needs and improve safety,” the release said. GMUG also says that parking capacity will triple; eight new campsites will be added — expanding the campground from 32 to 40 sites — and roads, trails, kiosks, picnic areas and restrooms will be replaced or rebuilt.

In 2026, the campground will close on its regular seasonal date of Sept. 8, while the day‑use area will remain open. While the day-use area will remain open in 2026, construction crews may temporarily cordon off areas or slow traffic as needed to maintain public safety.

In 2027, the full closure will include National Forest System Road 826. While public access will be restricted, landowners who access their property via NFSR 826 will retain necessary access. During the closure, a gate will be installed and an enforcement plan will be established. More information will be provided closer to the 2027 recreation season, as details may change.

A grand reopening is planned for June 2028.

Environmental advocates ask for extension on public comment period for the proposal to rescind the Roadless Rule

Conservation Groups are requesting the government extend the public comment period for the proposal to rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez has more.

Workers ask for better protections in Mountain Village

In Mountain Village, near Telluride, community members and immigrant advocates are calling for stronger protections. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports.

