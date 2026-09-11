KVNF Regional Newscast: September 11, 2026

Carrie Stephenson pens open letter to the public after resignation

Dr. Carrie Stephenson officially resigned as superintendent of the Montrose School District last week. But she didn’t leave in silence– days later, she penned an open letter to the public that was published in the Montrose Daily Press. In it, she announces that after 36 years in public education, she is retiring. She also says, quote, “I did not make the decision to retire lightly, but I made it because I no longer believed I could effectively serve under the current Board majority. In my opinion, the Board majority violated my contract, failed to follow appropriate governance practices and law, blurred the line between individual board member authority and Board authority, and allowed political goals to interfere with the work of serving all students.” According to Stephenson, the separation agreement makes no mention of cause for Stephenson’s departure. She also says plainly that she felt the board majority wanted her gone.

Stephenson laid out those accusations in a grievance she filed against the board. In a 3-2 vote, the board issued a statement denying the allegations.

After her 93 days on paid leave and the announcement of the board’s decision, Stephenson considered that continuing to fight the Board might not be worth the additional harm to the district. She says, “I chose retirement. But I did not choose silence.” Stephenson plans to continue speaking about her experience and advocating for public education.

While Dr. Stephenson was on paid leave, Executive Director of Academic Services Dr. Jessica Kalb took over the role. At the school board meeting earlier this week, the board named Dr. Kalb named Acting Superintendent Dr. Jessica Kalb as the sole finalist for Interim Superintendent. Board member Jody Hovde stated at the meeting that there had been other qualified applicants, but, "We're just trying to keep continuity through the storm that we've just weathered.”

Board Secretary Laurie Laird also noted during the meeting that there has been a drastic surge in public records requests amid the turmoil of the last several months.

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Craig Childs recounts his experience in New York City during the attacks

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Western Slope writer Craig Childs was in New York that day. He sat down with KVNF’s Brody Wilson this week to reflect on what he experienced, two and half decades later.

