KVNF Regional Newscast: September 8, 2026

Sue Hanson steps down, Caryn Gibson appointed to her county commissioner seat

Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen stepped down on August 31, after eight years of service. That left the District 2 seat vacant, so, the vacancy committee appointed Caryn Gibson to finish out Hansen’s term, which lasts through the end of the year. And Gibson will stay on the board beyond that, as she’s running unopposed for the District 2 seat in November's election.

Following her appointment on September 3rd, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes administered the oath of office to Gibson, officially beginning her service as District 2 Commissioner. A formal ceremonial swearing-in will also take place during the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, September 16th at 9:00am.

A press release from the county says that Gibson is a lifelong Montrose County resident, fifth-generation member of a local farming family and longtime public servant. Her family homesteaded in the Pea Green area west of Olathe, and she grew up working on her family’s dairy farm. Today, Gibson and her husband, John, own and operate Rocking W Cheese and Webb Dairy outside of Olathe.

Gibson brings more than 40 years of experience in public education and organizational leadership. She most recently served for 15 years as Superintendent of Delta County School District.

The release also states that Gibson plans to focus on responsible and transparent budgeting, local control, and thoughtful growth and land-use planning. She will also advocate for agriculture and water while working to preserve Montrose County’s rural character and resources.

Single-engine aircraft crashes into Dolores Peak, kills both individuals on board

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office confirmed that two individuals died in a single-engine aircraft crash on Thursday. A Cessna 206 carrying two men crashed on the north side of Dolores Peak, approximately 15 miles southwest of Telluride.

The aircraft was reported missing by Denver Air Traffic Control to Sheriff’s dispatchers at 3:43 p.m., just minutes after a concerned citizen reported seeing smoke in the area of Dolores Peak. The aircraft had taken off from Grand Junction after refueling and was conducting survey and mapping operations.

It wasn’t just the sheriff’s office that responded– Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire, Bureau of Land Management, the Division of Fire Prevention, and Careflight were all involved.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now conducting an investigation into the crash.

Researchers looking into atypical elk deaths

An unusual pattern of deaths among elk in Nevada has triggered an investigation by researchers — and what they discover could inform conversations about wildlife health in general. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel brings us the story.

New technology may help ranchers control herds

For over a century, cowboys have relied on miles of barbed wire fence to move cattle across pastures.

But now, they can control herds by satellite powered collars.

That's taking work off the plate off the modern rancher, and in the long run, saving money.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KHOL's Jenna McMurtry reports from Wyoming on the first ranch in the Tetons to use the technology.