KVNF Regional Newscast: September 15, 2026

Montrose Police Chief Hall gives update on high number of DUIs, says a downtown establishment may be overserving

Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall gave his biweekly update to the Montrose City Council at yesterday’s work session. He expressed some concern about the rate of DUI arrests, telling the council that 26 DUI arrests were conducted over the previous two weeks.

Chief Hall also explained that it might be possible that a downtown establishment has been over serving customers. he did not name which business the department thinks may be over serving. But he says Sergeant Brian Rumbaugh may provide more information in the coming weeks.

If the business is found to be overserving, the city can deny to renew its liquor license in the future.

Gabby Petito foundation supporting fundraising effort for San Juan Landing, planned domestic violence shelter in Montrose

Chief Hall also mentioned an upcoming fundraiser for San Juan Landing, a planned 10-unit long-term housing facility dedicated to domestic violence survivors. The fundraiser is supported by the Gabby Petito foundation. That name may ring a bell. Petito was killed by her fiancé in Utah, a case that gained widespread attention five years ago. Her family formed a foundation in her name, and are supporting the fundraiser.

Runners take on Imogene

Last Saturday, the fifty-third Imogene Pass Run sent a field of intrepid runners, seventeen miles from Ouray over a thirteen-thousand-foot pass to Telluride. KVNF's Brody Wilson ran it too, with a recorder in his hand, and came back with a story that isn't really about the race.