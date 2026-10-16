KVNF Regional Newscast: October 16, 2026

PERA switches retirees' health insurance plan; no impact for Montrose Regional Health patients

Earlier this week, we reported that the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) is switching some retirees from UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage to Humana Medicare Advantage. KVNF has since confirmed that members should retain in-network access to Montrose Regional Health (MRH), though the plan is now out-of-network.

MRH says it has worked with PERA and Humana to ensure affected PERACare members will continue to receive in-network rates, despite MRH’s decision to stop participating in Humana’s Medicare Advantage network last October.

MRH says it has worked with both PERA and Humana to ensure that "PERACare Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to receive in-network rates at MRH, even though MRH is not participating in Humana's Medicare Advantage network."

Lutheran High School faces allegations of racism at football games; Montrose still plans to play the school next week

Montrose High School says it plans to play its scheduled football game at Lutheran High School next week, despite recent allegations of racism at Lutheran football games.

The Colorado High School Athletics Association has threatened to suspend the team

following an investigation that determined there was racist and discriminatory language and unacceptable behavior at the school’s athletic events.

In a statement, Montrose High School Principal Heidi Voehringer acknowledged that Air Academy and Coronado high schools have forfeited their scheduled games. She says Montrose respects those decisions but intends to travel to Lutheran and compete as planned. The school says it has been in contact with Lutheran and the Colorado High School Athletic Association.

Voehringer emphasized that the decision to play does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations or condone the behavior described.

Film celebrating American suffragettes comes to Paonia

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that U.S. citizens cannot be denied the right to vote because of sex. It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and ratified on August 18, 1920. Marty Durlin reports on a an upcoming event celebrating women’s right to vote.

Paonia hosts its first PorchFest

Tomorrow, Paonia holds its first Porchfest: free live music on porches and in backyards around town, from 2 to 9:30 p.m., starting at Lore Cacao on Third Street. KVNF's Andrea Castillo sat down in our studio with organizer Summer Orr and musicians Rai Omri and Jon Hickam, who brought their instruments. Here's some of that conversation, and some of that music.

