Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 162

On this week's Regional Roundup, we'll hear how rural communities are particularly impacted by extreme heat. We'll hear a report from Aspen Ideas: Health on how music can be used for therapy and rehabilitation. Then, we'll hear about the history of labor organizing done by janitors in Denver that has spread around the country. After that we visit a school garden in southwest Colorado that continues teaching children even when school is out for summer. We'll hear about a songwriters festival that took place recently in Western Colorado and then we round out the show hearing from author Peter Heller, whose 2012 novel The Dogs Stars has been adapted into a movie that will be released in August.

A report on extreme heat and efforts to help rural areas. (RMCR)

A report on Aspen Ideas: Health and how music can be used for therapy and rehabilitation, pain and stress management. (Aspen Public Radio)

A two way on the history of the Justice for Janitors movement that began in Denver 40 years ago. (KGNU)

A feature on a school garden that continues long after school is out for summer in Mancos, Colorado. (KSJD)

A feature on a songwriters festival that took place in Cedaredge, Colorado. (KVNF)

A two way with author Peter Heller about the upcoming film adaptation of his 2012 novel The Dog Stars. (KGNU)