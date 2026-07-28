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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 166

By Maeve Conran
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:25 PM MDT
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Naming Nature: A Cabinet of Natural Curiosities for Word Lovers is the latest book from best selling author T.A. Barron.
Maeve Conran/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Naming Nature: A Cabinet of Natural Curiosities for Word Lovers is the latest book from best selling author T.A. Barron.

On this week's Regional Roundup, hear about literary endeavors around the region. We hear about a new book inspired by the author's own journey from being a former east coast attorney to moving to Colorado to work on a horse ranch. Then we visit a bookstore in Nederland to hear how it is working to create a community space. After that, best selling author T.A. Barron talks about how things in nature get their names, a topic he explores in his latest book "Naming Nature." And we finish the show hearing about the healing power of trees from Dr. Lindsay Branham whose new book is Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees."

  • An interview with author Ami Cullen about her new book Running Free. (KFFR)
  • A feature on an independent bookstore in Nederland, Colorado, that is cultivating a community space. (KGNU)
  • An interview with author T.A. Barron on his new book Naming Nature. (RMCR/KGNU)
  • An author reading and discussion with Dr. Lindsay Branham about her new book Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees. (Aspen Public Radio)
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