Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 166

On this week's Regional Roundup, hear about literary endeavors around the region. We hear about a new book inspired by the author's own journey from being a former east coast attorney to moving to Colorado to work on a horse ranch. Then we visit a bookstore in Nederland to hear how it is working to create a community space. After that, best selling author T.A. Barron talks about how things in nature get their names, a topic he explores in his latest book "Naming Nature." And we finish the show hearing about the healing power of trees from Dr. Lindsay Branham whose new book is Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees."

An interview with author Ami Cullen about her new book Running Free. (KFFR)

A feature on an independent bookstore in Nederland, Colorado, that is cultivating a community space. (KGNU)

An interview with author T.A. Barron on his new book Naming Nature. (RMCR/KGNU)

An author reading and discussion with Dr. Lindsay Branham about her new book Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees. (Aspen Public Radio)