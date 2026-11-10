Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 181
On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about an abortion ban recently approved by voters in Idaho. Then, we continue our election coverage with a look at how the climate crisis figured into this year’s midterms. We head to Arizona, where historic flooding didn’t stop Diné voters from casting their ballots. Then we travel to Montrose, Colorado, for a look at the recent Uncompahgre Powwow. We also have an audio postcard from Boulder, where birders are on the lookout for the Townsend Solitaire. And we wrap up in Crested Butte, where an accordion player is keeping polka music alive and connecting the community to its immigrant mining roots.
- A report on Idaho’s abortion ban. (KHOL)
- A conversation on how climate change showed up in this year’s midterm elections. (RMCR)
- A feature on how Diné voters showed up to vote despite historic flooding in Arizona. (KSUT)
- A feature on the recent Uncompahgre Powwow that took place in Montrose, Colorado. (KVNF)
- An audio postcard about birders looking for Townsend Solitaires. (KGNU)
- An audio postcard on an accordion player in Crested Butte keeping polka music alive. (KBUT)