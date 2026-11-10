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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 181

By Brody Wilson
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:11 PM MST
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Kev Woolboy at the home of Phyllis Yazzie, and elderly woman he helped rescue from flooding. Widespread flooding in Arizona did not deter Diné voters from casting their ballots in this year’s election.
Adam Burke/KSUT
Kev Woolboy at the home of Phyllis Yazzie, and elderly woman he helped rescue from flooding. Widespread flooding in Arizona did not deter Diné voters from casting their ballots in this year’s election.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about an abortion ban recently approved by voters in Idaho. Then, we continue our election coverage with a look at how the climate crisis figured into this year’s midterms. We head to Arizona, where historic flooding didn’t stop Diné voters from casting their ballots. Then we travel to Montrose, Colorado, for a look at the recent Uncompahgre Powwow. We also have an audio postcard from Boulder, where birders are on the lookout for the Townsend Solitaire. And we wrap up in Crested Butte, where an accordion player is keeping polka music alive and connecting the community to its immigrant mining roots.

  • A report on Idaho’s abortion ban. (KHOL)
  • A conversation on how climate change showed up in this year’s midterm elections. (RMCR)
  • A feature on how Diné voters showed up to vote despite historic flooding in Arizona. (KSUT)
  • A feature on the recent Uncompahgre Powwow that took place in Montrose, Colorado. (KVNF)
  • An audio postcard about birders looking for Townsend Solitaires. (KGNU)
  • An audio postcard on an accordion player in Crested Butte keeping polka music alive. (KBUT)
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
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