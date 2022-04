Portland, Oregon based folk singer John Craigie joins Taya Jae on this weeks Talkin' Music. John, who brings humor and storytelling to his performances, shares with Taya how believes he was funny before he was musical, what he learned about humor from his dad and how he hopes that his newest album, released April 15, 2022 and titled Mermaid Salt, is representative of his his growth and evolution as a musician.