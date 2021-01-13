Area Counties Differ on COVID Vaccine Rollout

Counties in the KVNF listening area have made differing levels of progress preparing to rollout coronavirus vaccines, according to state guidelines. Delta County has a helpful graphic on their website laying out four phases ranging from high risk health workers to members of the public at lowest risk with expected timelines.

The county has begun vaccinating Phase 1A but all appointments are reportedly full. An interest form is in development and will apparently be made public here after January 20th. If you live or work in Montrose County and meet the criteria for Phase 1A or 1B you can pre-register for a vaccine now. The county outlines more specifically who qualifies for phases but terms like "frontline essential workers" have not been defined by the state just yet. Anyone who lives or works in Ouray County you can pre-register here. The form includes questions about health insurance, and asks for doctor contact info. San Miguel County is also offering a vaccine pre-registration form here. Mesa County is directing those who believe they qualify for Phases 1A or 1B to fill out an interest form.