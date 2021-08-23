KVNF Regional Newscast: August 23, 2021

- Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in more hot water
- CDOT falsely reported Independence Pass was closed on August 4th to reduce use
- Biologists study impact of Glenwood Canyon mudslides on the Colorado River
- Anti-speculation water task force fails to agree on recommendations
- Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation funds habitat & research
- Mountain towns pursuing limits on short term rentals
- Western Slope Conservation Center's Ben Katz explains issues with GMUG forest management plan
Read and comment on the USFS draft forest management plan for GMUG here.