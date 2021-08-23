Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 23, 2021

By & 33 minutes ago
  • Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in more hot water
  • CDOT falsely reported Independence Pass was closed on August 4th to reduce use
  • Biologists study impact of Glenwood Canyon mudslides on the Colorado River
  • Anti-speculation water task force fails to agree on recommendations
  • Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation funds habitat & research
  • Mountain towns pursuing limits on short term rentals
  • Western Slope Conservation Center's Ben Katz explains issues with GMUG forest management plan

Credit Ben Katz / Western Slope Conservation Center

Read and comment on the USFS draft forest management plan for GMUG here.

Tags: 
Western Slope Conservation Center
Ben Katz
Kate Redmond
GMUG
U.S. Forest Service
Forest Management
Timber
Short-Term Rentals
Scott Franz
CapCov
RMCR
rocky mountain community radio
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
Water Speculation
Glenwood Canyon
Colorado River
CDOT
Independence Pass
Mesa County
Mesa County Clerk
Tina Peters

Related Content

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 20, 2021

By Aug 20, 2021
Amy Hadden Marsh / KDNK

  • Highway 50 returns to regular closures Sept 1
  • July the hottest month ever recorded
  • Research shows wildfire smoke harmful to dairy cows
  • Colorado will require vaccines for workers at 24/7 facilities for vulnerable populations
  • FEC alleges Lauren Boebert has been spending campaign funds for personal use
  • KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh reports Cottonwood Pass, at times narrow and dangerous, has become more popular during Glenwood Canyon closures, but a long-term plan is needed

  