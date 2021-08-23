KVNF Regional Newscast: August 23, 2021

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in more hot water

CDOT falsely reported Independence Pass was closed on August 4th to reduce use

Biologists study impact of Glenwood Canyon mudslides on the Colorado River

Anti-speculation water task force fails to agree on recommendations

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation funds habitat & research

Mountain towns pursuing limits on short term rentals

Western Slope Conservation Center's Ben Katz explains issues with GMUG forest management plan

Read and comment on the USFS draft forest management plan for GMUG here.