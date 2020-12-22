Related Program: 
Local Motion

Local Motion: Coal's Future & The 'North Fork Exception'

By Chad Reich 1 hour ago

Chad Reich is back on KVNF for this week's Local Motion to go deeper into the story of 'The North Fork Exception.' Mountain Coal Company wants to expand into lands on The Gunnison National Forest's roadless areas and environmental groups want to stop them. The story involves ongoing battles in the courts over roads and drilling pads. The mine hasn't responded to emails or phone calls since July so they couldn't be included in the story. Instead, Chad shares the voices of coal advocates, conservation groups, and government officials.

Credit Chad Reich

  

Tags: 
Chad Reich
Coal
West Elk Mine
Mountain Coal Company
Arch Resources
Gunnison National Forest
Conservation
Climate Change
Roadless Rule
The Exception
The North Fork Exception

Related Content

Hear Capitol Christmas Tree Ceremony Highlights

By Chad Reich Nov 9, 2020
Chad Reich

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a sign of unity and hope, tours through Western Colorado this week. Due to COVID, attendance for the tree cutting ceremony on the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose was not open to the general public, but reporter Chad Reich was at the ceremony and filed this story. 

Roadless Rule 'Exception' at Center of Coal Mine Expansion Controversy

By Chad Reich Dec 8, 2020
Chad Reich

This past June, the West Elk Mine punched a mile of road and two drilling pads for methane venting into lands that conservation groups say should be roadless, according to federal policy. Mine operators, however, say their leases for a planned and approved expansion sit underneath the surface of the roadless lands and are not subject to the state's roadless rule. Chad Reich reports on the struggle taking place in the Gunnison National Forest. 