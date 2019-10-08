Related Program: 
Local Motion

Local Motion: Local regulation of oil and gas operations

By 3 minutes ago

Credit San Juan Citizens Alliance

This week’s program is about oil and gas regulation, and a new Colorado law giving  communities greater control over drilling inside their borders.  SB 181 will result in a new set of state-wide regulations for oil and gas. It also lets local governments develop regulations that are more stringent than the states, if they choose, and many are doing so. Here on the Western Slope, communities are taking different approaches to regulating the industry. Delta County decided to repeal its oil and gas regulations in September, while Gunnison County has had its own local regulations for several years now. KVNF's Jodi Peterson interviews several experts to get their perspectives.

Tags: 
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Delta County Land Use Regulations
Oil and Gas Regulations

Related Content

Counties Negotiate More Local Control for Oil and Gas

As new technology allows the oil and gas industry to develop areas once thought to be off-limits, across Colorado, local governments are pushing the boundaries of the state’s regulatory authority to protect land and citizens. KVNF’s Ariana Brocious reports that can land them in tricky territory.