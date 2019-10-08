Local Motion: Local regulation of oil and gas operations

This week’s program is about oil and gas regulation, and a new Colorado law giving communities greater control over drilling inside their borders. SB 181 will result in a new set of state-wide regulations for oil and gas. It also lets local governments develop regulations that are more stringent than the states, if they choose, and many are doing so. Here on the Western Slope, communities are taking different approaches to regulating the industry. Delta County decided to repeal its oil and gas regulations in September, while Gunnison County has had its own local regulations for several years now. KVNF's Jodi Peterson interviews several experts to get their perspectives.