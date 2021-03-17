Local Motion: Student Building Electric Snowmobile

This week's show comes courtesy of the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, based in the Roaring Fork Valley. A Basalt high school student and AZYEP DJ named Connor Hoffman is building an electric snowmobile with his Dad for the Aspen Skiing Company. AZYEP project coordinator and podcast producer Halle Zander speaks to him, as well as SkiCo's vice president of sustainability Auden Schendler about why they're fighting the climate crisis with electrification.

Learn more about the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program at AZYEP.org.