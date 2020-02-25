Local Motion: Western Slope towns bet on outdoor recreation

This week's program is about outdoor recreation, and how Western Slope cities like Grand Junction and Montrose are working to expand that segment of their economies. First, KVNF's Jodi Peterson hears from the president of Colorado Outdoors, a development along the Uncompahgre River in Montrose aiming to bring in outdoor recreation businesses. Then she talks to a director at the Grand Junction Economic Partnership about how his city is pursuing outdoors-oriented companies. Then she interviews the owner of one of those companies, RockyMounts. And finally, she speaks with the woman who’s helping Colorado Mesa University develop a new degree program in outdoor recreation studies.