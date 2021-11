Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats / The Future / Stax: Giving Thanks that we finally have the full CD from the coolest  Colorado band -  The meteoric rise from 6 years ago on the Tonight Show (And an early "Pickin' In The Park" performance in Paonia...) finds the 3rd studio album from the band rich with genre bending tunes filled with their undeniable soulful, vintage sound...And it was recorded at Nathaniel's Colorado recording studio lending that home grown Rocky Mountain vibe as well...