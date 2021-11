Dion / Stomping Ground / Keeping The Blues Alive: Dion has been around a while and he has extremely cool friends...Here he welcomes guitar, piano, harmonica and vocal work from Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa, Eric Clapton, Keb Mo, Marcia Ball, Joe Bonamassa, Mark Knopfler, Boz Scaggs, Billy F Gibbons and even a few more...Pretty hard to beat...