Talkin Music: CO Music 2020!

2020 was a challenging year for musicians but that didn't stop new music from coming out. 'Talkin Music' Host and Producer, Kori Stanton and News Director and Morning Edition Host, Gavin Dahl share some of their favorite songs from Colorado musicians in 2020.



On the top CO 2020 list:

Gabrielle Louise - "First Train West" - The Unending Alteration of the Human Heart

Daniel Rodriguez - "Colorado" & "Dying Just To Live" - Sojourn of a Burning Sun

Ill-Esha - "Como la Chicha" - Songs From the Sweat Shed

Kaitlyn Williams - "Freedom" - Unreleased

Ghost Tapes - "Nekkid" - Fig

Sarah Mount - Snakehips "Days With You" - Remix

Griz - "Nights in Shibuya" - Chasing the Golden Hour, Pt. 3

Peach Street Revival - "Rally Roll"

The Reminders - "Lumumba"

Ramakhandra - "March of the Ents"