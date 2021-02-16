Unemployment Fraud Rampant in Colorado

The pandemic has left millions of people without jobs and created an opportunity for hackers and identity thieves to use info obtained by data breaches to apply for unemployment benefits. This type of fraud is rampant in Colorado. Victims of unemployment fraud who had previously submitted reports to the state were finally contacted via bulk email in early February and notified those reports are under investigation, after weeks or even months with no word from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. They were invited to an online-only event, hosted in collaboration with the Colorado Attorney General's office, called How to Protect Yourself from Data Breaches and Identity Theft. KVNF's Gavin Dahl shares highlights.