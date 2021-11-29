© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Unemployment Fraud

    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Polis extends Colorado's emergency disaster declarationColorado General Assembly reconvenes todayCensus Bureau alerts states population data could be six…
    Unemployment Fraud Rampant in Colorado
    Gavin Dahl
    The pandemic has left millions of people without jobs and created an opportunity for hackers and identity thieves to use info obtained by data breaches to…