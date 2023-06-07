As the Worm Turns - May 30, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen, talk with member of the Hotchkiss Town Board of Trustees Patrick Webb, and Environmental

Health Director, Greg Rajnowski about Mosquito health, safety and the Four R's.

Visit https://www.deltacountyco.gov/452/West-Nile-Virus-Mosquitos for more info. They also take calls from listeners about garden topics.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.