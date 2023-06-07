© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. It should be back up by Friday, June 2. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online.
AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - May 30, 2023

Published June 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT
www.publicdomainpictures.net

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen, talk with member of the Hotchkiss Town Board of Trustees Patrick Webb, and Environmental
Health Director, Greg Rajnowski about Mosquito health, safety and the Four R's.
Visit https://www.deltacountyco.gov/452/West-Nile-Virus-Mosquitos for more info. They also take calls from listeners about garden topics.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

