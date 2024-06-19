© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - June 19, 2024

Published June 19, 2024 at 7:09 PM MDT
Shannon Ullmann, Founder of ElevationMountain Grown Herbal Teas with a row of giant hibiscus flowers behind her.
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen take calls from listeners and discuss the gardening topics. They also go "On the Road" and visit Elevation Mountain Grown Herbal Tea in Hotchkiss, Colorado, whos mission is to create herbal teas that enrich the environment, as well as the mind, body, and spirit of those who drink it.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns is every Wednesdays 6-7 PM.

As the Worm Turns Organic FarmingGardentea