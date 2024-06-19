As the Worm Turns - June 19, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen take calls from listeners and discuss the gardening topics. They also go "On the Road" and visit Elevation Mountain Grown Herbal Tea in Hotchkiss, Colorado, whos mission is to create herbal teas that enrich the environment, as well as the mind, body, and spirit of those who drink it.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns is every Wednesdays 6-7 PM.