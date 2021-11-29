Organic Farming

-
This week on Local Motion Bart Eller of Paonia Soil Company and Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm and Garden speak on a granular level on what is meant by good…
-
KVNF discusses the impacts of continuous hot and dry weather in Western Colorado with Reagan Waskom, Director, Colorado Water Institute, Colorado State…
-
Telluride man found dead near Tomboy RoadFarm Service Agency announces special consideration for organic farmsDelta County braces for another economically…
-
Organic dairy and meat contain significantly more omega-3s than their conventional counterparts, a huge new study finds. It's the latest research to show organic production can boost key nutrients.
-
Rare sighting: moose in Grand JunctionState water board awards $5.5M for projects at Montrose meetingGovernor submits sage grouse conservation plan to…
-
Will agricultural chemical dealers start selling microbes? Some big pesticide companies are investing in efforts to turn soil bacteria into tools that farmers can use to grow more food.
-
Some organic farmers are protesting a new system Whole Foods is using to rate its suppliers. They say the system devalues the organic label because nonorganic producers can earn the highest grades.
-
KVNF's gardening gurus discussed finishing up this year's garden and prepping for next year. Callers from Norwood & Nucla asked about the wisdom of adding…
-
Our regular participants are joined by permaculture expert Wind Clearwater.
-
This is the final "short" version of 'As the Worm Turns,' as aired Monday, June 2nd, during Free Range Radio. Beginning Tuesday, June 10th, the feature…