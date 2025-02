Host Jill Spears and master gardener, Lance Swigart are joined by Alicia Michelsen Executive Director for The Learning Council, and Emily Hartnett the Program Director of V.O.G.A. They discuss upcoming events throughout the Valley and the worms the take calls from listeners and discuss winter / spring gardening topics.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.