Emerging Form - Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer The Wonderment

“I feel like these two questions are at the heart of all creative process: What is here? What else is here?” In this episode, Rosemerry and Christie talk about Rosemerry’s new book, The Wonderment, and the four questions that are at the heart of it. How do questions drive a creative practice? We also talk about how to create art out of what is familiar and common, how paradox and metaphor work to create a larger lens for re-seeing the world, how sometimes we swing between loving and hating what we’ve written, and how to write poems about injustice and what is happening in the world without making them overtly polemic or divisively political.

Poet and teacher Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer is co-host of this podcast. She lives with her family on the banks of the wild San Miguel River in southwest Colorado. Her daily audio series, The Poetic Path, is on the Ritual app. Her poems have appeared on Prairie Home Companion, PBS News Hour, O Magazine, Washington Post’s Book Club, and Carnegie Hall stage. Her recent collections: The Unfolding and The Wonderment. As poet laureate for Evermore, she helps others explore grief and love through poetry. Since 2006, she’s written a daily poem, sharing them on A Hundred Falling Veils.

Rosemerry and Christie will be giving the closing keynote at the Grand Mesa Writer’s Symposium! Join them as they talk about how to nurture a creative practice in the midst of everyday chaos.

The Wonderment

Rosemerry’s Website