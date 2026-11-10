Emerging Form - Zoe Rom

It’s not easy to debunk the pervasive myths of pseudoscience–especially myths about our health. But in this episode we talk with journalist and podcaster Zoë Rom about getting people more interested in complex stories and less likely to simply swallow neatly packaged fads. “What I’ve often found–both as a storyteller and a person navigating the world where we live in and trying to still get invited to the occasional dinner party–is asking people, why do you believe that? And why do you maybe want to believe that? Because we all have those narratives that it’s helpful for us to believe.” Zoë shares with us ideas for how to package difficult-to-process stories, how to open curiosity around closely held beliefs not based in fact, using sound to tell a story, and much more.

Zoë Rom is a freelance journalist and audio producer in Carbondale, Colorado, with bylines in the New York Times, High Country News, and Inside Climate News. She’s Director of Audio at UltraSignup, co-hosts Your Diet Sucks and The Trailhead, and co-authored Becoming a Sustainable Runner. She’s also an elite ultrarunner and improviser.