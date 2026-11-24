Writing can be an essential part of seeing through old stories and finding new ways to see the world and our place in it. In this episode of Emerging Form we talk with author Amy Irvine about her new book, Almost Animal: A Memoir of Motherhood, Wildness and the American West in which she says she “breaks free of certain constructs of motherhood and marriage that were superimposed on me.” We talk about her 60th birthday party ritual of burning old versions of the book and why rituals are so important. We also talk about the persistence and devotion necessary to write through challenging conditions, how meditation can help the creative process, how horoscopes can help you meet the story you are trying to tell, how to see a longheld traumatic story with new eyes, and how the practice of teaching writing can be a gift to the teacher’s own writing practice.

Amy Irvine is a sixth-generation Utahn who descends from the first Mormons to occupy the west. Her latest book, Almost Animal: A Memoir of Motherhood, Wildness and the American West was released in November 2026. Her memoir Trespass: Living at the Edge of the Promised Land received the Orion Book Award and the Colorado Book Award; her work has also earned the Ellen Meloy Desert Writers Award. Her second book, Desert Cabal: A New Season in the Wilderness, is a feminist response to Edward Abbey’s Desert Solitaire, and during lockdown, Pam Houston and Irvine coauthored the epistolary Air Mail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics, and Place (Listen to episode 26 for an interview about the writing of Desert Cabal and Air Mail). Irvine’s essays have appeared in both The Best American Science and Nature Writing and The Best American Food Writing, as well as Orion, Outside, High Country News, and Backpacker. She lives and writes on a remote mesa in southwest Colorado.