© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2021

Published December 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST
AveryMcCracken.jpeg
San Miguel County Sheriff's Office
Alleged insurrectionist Avery McCracken
  • Committee narrows down new Montrose High mascot options to: Raptors, Bulls, Storm, or Mountain Lions
  • Shortage of bus drivers causes Delta County School District to change some school schedules, combine some routes
  • Colorado Education Association report finds 2 out of 3 educators are considering leaving the profession
  • Legal challenge to Colorado's Paid Family & Medical Leave program dismissed by judge in Denver
  • BLM headquarters heading back to Washington, DC
  • Colorado chooses four events to subsidize with tax dollars to promote tourism
  • Construction project to replace bridge over Gunnison River on 92 near Delta is underway, as CDOT confirms historic trusses will be adopted by City of Delta and Montrose County
  • Federal law enforcement arrested Telluride resident Avery McCracken for alleged involvement in insurrection at US Capitol

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastJanuary 6th InsurrectionDeltaCDOTHighway 92Colorado Education AssociationDelta County School DistrictBus DriversMontrose High SchoolMascotsPaid Family LeaveBLM headquartersBureau of Land Management
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content