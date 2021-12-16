KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2021
- Committee narrows down new Montrose High mascot options to: Raptors, Bulls, Storm, or Mountain Lions
- Shortage of bus drivers causes Delta County School District to change some school schedules, combine some routes
- Colorado Education Association report finds 2 out of 3 educators are considering leaving the profession
- Legal challenge to Colorado's Paid Family & Medical Leave program dismissed by judge in Denver
- BLM headquarters heading back to Washington, DC
- Colorado chooses four events to subsidize with tax dollars to promote tourism
- Construction project to replace bridge over Gunnison River on 92 near Delta is underway, as CDOT confirms historic trusses will be adopted by City of Delta and Montrose County
- Federal law enforcement arrested Telluride resident Avery McCracken for alleged involvement in insurrection at US Capitol