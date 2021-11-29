-
A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
-
Delta County Health Department reactivates dashboard as 4 women died from COVID last weekAs foreclosure filings increase, Colorado homeowners can access…
-
Hotchkiss municipal court judge Lynn French stepping downStructure fire at former hemp-drying plant in Delta filled sky with black smoke TuesdayColorado…
-
Lauren Boebert amends FEC filings again, to address missing $70KColorado cities & counties begin signing on to opioid settlementSki resorts reviving J-1…
-
This week on Local Motion, we hear from candidates running for the Delta County School Board. There are two candidates in District 1, Shannon Crespin and…
-
Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since JanuaryMarine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service…
-
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters not cooperating with Secretary of State investigation, Grand Junction Sentinel calls her 'unfit' for officeAce Hardware…
-
Delta County Sheriff's Office seizes 1800 marijuana plants in DeltaBlack Coloradans arrested at twice the rate of whites on pot charges in…
-
Scott Green leaving Mead police department to be new Hotchkiss MarshalHay crops down severely, prices way upAt Grand Junction rally, Boebert says 'not a…
-
Grand Junction hospitals began diverting patients Monday, with dozens of COVID variant casesRecycling at North Fork Transfer Station in Hotchkiss ends…