KVNF Regional Newscast: December 15, 2021

As mines close, they leave behind a troubling legacy: leaking methane. In November, over 100 countries committed to taking the problem more seriously, pledging to cut methane emissions 30 percent by 2030. One North Fork Valley entrepreneur is already a step ahead, using his business to address methane emissions while tackling other environmental problems. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s series on fossil fuel transition, KVNF's Stephanie Maltarich reports.

