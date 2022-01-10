KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2022

Last year's shooting of an Austin woman by Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis left lingering questions, like why the Deputy's mother was in the car on that fateful day. The family of Paige Pierce is now bringing a civil suit in State Court against the deputy and his supervisor. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, on the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, how is national polarization playing out in local classrooms? Matt Hoisch with KOTO in Telluride checked in with government teachers in San Miguel County to see what it’s like teaching about our country in divided times.

