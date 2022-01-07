© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2022

Published January 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST
body cam footage.jpg
Body cam footage from Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis
  • New database seeks to build trust in law enforcement in Colorado
  • Hotchkiss asking businesses to obtain a free license, according to ordinance already on the books
  • KOTO's Matt Hoisch talks to government teachers in San Miguel County about how national polarization is playing out in the classroom one year after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol
  • Kate Redmond reports the family of Paige Pierce is bringing a civil suit in state court against Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis and his supervisor

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastAttorney General Phil WeiserPolice AccountabilityHotchkissJanuary 6th InsurrectionMatt HoischKOTOSan Miguel CountyteachersPaige PierceDelta County Sheriff's OfficeNolan DavisKate Redmond
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
