KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2022
- Two snowshoers and their dog died Saturday in an avalanche near Breckenridge
- CDPHE updates COVID guidelines for schools
- New report finds at least 63 people died in 2020 as a result of domestic violence incidents in Colorado
- Delta City Council finalizes new comprehensive plan, Delta Unleashed
- Gov. Jared Polis asking lawmakers to boost state budget by $500M
- Kate Redmond speaks with Denver hotelier Chris Chiari about his plan to open licensed cannabis consumption hotel