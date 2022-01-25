© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2022

Published January 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST
Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum
  • Ouray Hot Springs pool impacted by lower water flows
  • Montrose School District implementing stricter COVID guidelines for staff vaccinations, masking at Early Childhood Centers
  • Utah hospitalizations for pediatric COVID rising, infants now hospitalized at higher rate per capita than any other age group
  • COGCC heard 160 public comments last week, now drafting new financial assurance rules for plugged oil & gas wells
  • Office of Congressional Ethics investigating Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) for making his staff run personal errands for his wife and helping his son apply for federal jobs while he lived rent-free in the U.S. Capitol basement
  • Bert Johnson reports some lawmakers in our region want to make the expired Child Tax Credit permanent
  • Kate Redmond reports the 10th annual Food and Farm Forum in Montrose brought practical info for weathering the changing industry of farming

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020. Previously, he was station manager at KDNK Carbondale, led the Open Media Project for Government at Open Media Foundation and helped operate Colorado Channel, and served as station liaison at the nationally-syndicated program Alternative Radio with David Barsamian. Other stops along his path included launching a news department at KYRS Spokane, serving as community broadcast coordinator for Common Frequency, recruiting and training dozens of volunteers at KRBX Boise, and producing for Seattle's Air America Radio affiliate. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
