KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2022

Days after Public Works Director Travis Loberg quit his job, the town of Paonia experienced yet another water main break, cutting off residential water for hours to many town residents. KVNF’s Kate Redmond speaks with Paonia Town Administrator Corinne Ferguson about Loberg's resignation and the town’s fragile water delivery system. Plus, Eric Galatas from Colorado News Connection reports it's getting harder to get emergency financial assistance in Colorado.

