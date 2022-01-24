KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Extractive industries often leave behind environmental degradation that area residents and taxpayers have to take care of. Colorado’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is working on a new draft of their Financial Assurance rules this week shaped in part by public comment. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, state lawmakers have introduced more than 160 bills already this session. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz outlines the measures that will likely spark debate.