Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Bert Johnson

    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Farming is challenging. A forum in Montrose this past weekend brought practical information for participants to weather the changing industry. Kate Redmond has more. Plus, families are struggling with the loss of financial aid, after a temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit expired. But some lawmakers in our region want to make that policy permanent. Bert Johnson with the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
    Farming is challenging. A forum in Montrose this past weekend brought practical information for participants to weather the changing industry. Kate Redmond has more. Plus, families are struggling with the loss of financial aid, after a temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit expired. But some lawmakers in our region want to make that policy permanent. Bert Johnson with the Mountain West News Bureau reports.