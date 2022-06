Teachers in the Gunnison Watershed School District can expect a pay increase this fall. They will get a 2 percent step on the pay scale and a 7 percent raise to base salaries. Crested Butte News reports the district has a large fund balance due to COVID stimulus funding and many vacant positions.

June is Pride month. This year, Paonia is celebrating the LGBTQ community in a special way. Kate Redmond has more.

