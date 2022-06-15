© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 15, 2022

Published June 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM MDT
Kate Redmond
KVNF

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor requested stage 1 fire restrictions and yesterday county commissioners agreed. The decision coincides with the implementation of stage 1 fire restrictions by Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale Counties. Restrictions are now in place for all BLM public lands in those counties as well, a response to extreme fire danger due to the persistent drought and dry conditions.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and the Curecanti Recreation Area have implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires are only allowed within steel fire rings in developed park campgrounds. All beach fires are prohibited, including below high-water line. No smoking is allowed except within an enclosed vehicle or private building, a developed recreation site, or a barren area free of vegetation. There’s also no use of explosive materials allowed, including fireworks. Please no welding or use of an acetylene torch with open flame, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation, and no running a combustion engine without a spark-arresting device.

Delta Health has joined Montrose Regional once again requiring face masks in all their facilities. Delta County’s transmission rate of Covid-19 has spiked in recent days. The county is averaging nine new cases a day as of Monday. The hospital announced the update Monday afternoon. Delta County Independent reports just over 51 percent of Delta County is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDPHE.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado announced Monday Jared Newman was sentenced to 55 months in prison as part of a plea agreement in a case about complex billing fraud. He was a subcontractor at Western Area Power Administration warehouse in Montrose. Grand Junction Sentinel reports Newman enlisted friends and family to create shell companies for which he could submit fraudulent invoices. As part of his sentence, Newman will pay back the total loss of nearly $880,000 dollars as restitution.

A film festival highlighting diverse perspectives on disability is coming to Lake City this Sunday. KVNF freelance reporter Laura Palmisano brings us details on the event.

SPOT (1:38)

The film festival in Lake City is this Sunday at the charming Mountaineer Theatre. It starts at 5:30pm with a BBQ followed by live music. The first film shows at 6:30pm. Tickets are available online at filmfreeway dot com slash DisABILITY Film Festival.

Area graduation events are complete. Next, Kate Redmond speaks with Arjun Bacigalupi, who gave a rousing speech at the North Fork High School graduation.

FEATURE (3:29)

KVNF Regional Newscast Lake CityDisabilityNorth Fork High SchoolArjun BacigalupiDelta HealthStage 1 Fire RestrictionsCOVID-19
