KVNF Regional Newscast: June 14, 2022

13 Colorado counties including Mesa, Ouray, and San Miguel were at high risk for COVID-19 as of Friday according to the Centers for Disease Control. Counties are considered high risk if they have at least 200 new cases or 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past week, or if more than 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. The CEO of Montrose Regional Health told KVNF News that eight COVID patients were hospitalized last week, though none were on ventilators.

The National Weather Service blames smoke choking our skies as of yesterday on a new fire burning in Arizona. The Pipeline fire near Flagstaff started Sunday morning with evacuations in place for those within the proximity of the fire. A meteorologist told the Denver Post quote “there are a few small fires in southern Colorado right now, but those are hardly emitting any smoke. Everything you’re seeing is from Arizona.”

Three Coloradans were among the 31 men arrested in Idaho over the weekend and charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot. Colorado Sun reports they were all members of Patriot Front, a white nationalist hate group. The fascists were on their way to attack a Pride event when a tipster told police a little army was loading into a uHaul truck in the parking lot of a hotel. Police found riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van. The Coloradans are Nathan Brenner of Louisville, Forrest Rankin of Wheat Ridge and Conor Ryan of Thornton. They are all out of jail on bail.

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a rollover accident near Animas Forks on County Road Two. A 23-year-old man from Colorado Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, it’s the first backcountry fatality of the season. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management reports he was wearing a helmet. The ATV driver survived.

The Town of Paonia will bring on a new company to draw up plans for an overhaul of the domestic water system. Kate Redmond has the story.

With Colorado candidates making unfounded voter fraud allegations the central theme of campaigns, election workers are worried. As Scott Franz reports, county clerks are embracing new tools to assure residents about the integrity of the vote.

