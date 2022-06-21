© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 21, 2022

Published June 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM MDT
Ridgway town council voted unanimously this month to adopt voluntary water restrictions according to its water conservation and management plan. Ouray County Plaindealer reports drought conditions have not eased, so the town’s six-stage plan is being implemented. They start with voluntary, and common sense restrictions, like not watering when it’s windy. Ridgway is also asking residents to avoid irrigating anytime on Mondays, and every other day between 9 am and 6 pm. Residents on the north side of Highway 62 and Hunter Parkway should irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays. South side residents on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Restrictions don’t apply to hand-watering or drip irrigation systems, only sprinklers. The town adopted the plan in 2018. The next stage in the plan would involve mandatory restrictions, triggered when demand outpaces the water system capacity or the town starts drawing down the water in its storage reservoir, Lake Otonowanda.

The old City Market property in downtown Grand Junction will soon be torn down to start construction on a 257-unit apartment complex. Grand Junction Sentinel reports the Richmark Companies submitted site plans for the project to the city. Richmark asked the City Council for a full fee waiver worth about $2 million dollars and improvements to the Rood Avenue right of way worth about $300,000. They also asked for $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority, to be paid out in installments through at least 2032. Richmark officials told the city they would not be able to do the $65 million project without the funds. The project will feature two four-story apartment buildings.

10 years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado, there is still not consistent or complete labeling on products. A new study in the journal PLOS One, the largest research project to date of the chemical composition of marijuana products, analyzed 90,000 samples from six states. CU Boulder reports they found commercial labels do not consistently align with the observed chemical diversity of the product. The authors of the study are now calling for a cannabis labeling system akin to the Food and Drug Administration’s “nutrition facts panel” for food. If a cannabis user prefers the psychoactive effects of indica strains, known for a body high and often used as a sleep aid, or prefers sativa strains, generally thought of as a more active strain, the study finds much retail marijuana labeling can’t be trusted for accurate strain information.

A versatile and multi-generational theater company in Paonia will be part of Cherry Days this year. Kate Redmond has more.

SPOT (2:06)

Maria Fabula is the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, based in Denver and supporting the success and strategic thinking of nonprofits all over the state. She joins Gavin Dahl to discuss the new Colorado Healthcare Corps.

FEATURE (3:17)

KVNF Regional Newscast Community Resource CenterPaonia Playerscherry daysGrand JunctionCannabisWater restrictionsTown of Ridgway
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
