KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 27, 2022

Published June 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
Stephanie Maltarich
KBUT
The Xband radar on Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

The Colorado Howl is focused on gray wolf restoration in Colorado following voter approval of Proposition 114 in 2020. The producer is Raymond Toney of Bayfield, a lawyer by trade. Jon Lynch, the Program Director at our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner station KDUR, based at Fort Lewis College serves as liaison to the project.

Plus, for nearly a century, scientists from around the world have studied water and climate in the north end of the Gunnison Valley. And in 2021, the high mountain watershed entered a new chapter: a first-of-its-kind project where scientists will trace snow from where it arrives in the atmosphere, to where it melts into the ground. The research aims to understand water and snow in mountain systems for the first time. This story is the first in a five-episode series, Headwaters, reported by Stephanie Maltarich.

The Colorado Howl Raymond Toney KDUR Stephanie Maltarich KBUT Headwaters RMCR
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
