KVNF Regional Newscast: June 29, 2022

Today we hear another installment of The Colorado Howl by Raymond Toney, distributed by KDUR Durango. Then, Blue Mesa Reservoir once resembled a deep and healthy lake. But a 22-year drought, coupled with obligations to release water to downstream users, has left the reservoir far below the normal high watermark. Experts say it will take a lot more than one snowy winter to refill the reservoir. Reporter Stephanie Maltarich visited both ends of the reservoir to understand its purpose and its future.